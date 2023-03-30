How to prepare before attending a concert

Taylor Swift will arrive Friday, performing until Sunday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for The Eras Tour, featuring special guests MUNA and GAYLE on Friday and beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams on Saturday and Sunday. This will be her first tour since 2018, according to The Dallas Morning News.
But there are some things that fans should be made aware of before attending a show to avoid any mishaps while enjoying the concert experience.
Research the concert
The first is to research when and where the concert is going to be held as well as to keep up with new information as the concert date gets closer.
One place to find information for Swift’s concert is the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” website, where details of the show schedule, location, time until the show starts and quick links to AT&T Stadium’s bag policy and additional policies are available.
Getting tickets
The next step is to secure tickets before the concert date.
Tickets for Swift’s show can be booked online using the venue website, StubHub, Vividseats or the venue box office with cash or credit. Never buy tickets from an unidentifiable source.
Bring a friend
Bring friends to the concert for safety in numbers and a more enjoyable experience. Unless the show is general admission, it’s best to plan out who will purchase all of the tickets as individual purchases mean sitting apart.
On the day of the concert, check in with your friends to see if they're ready and to coordinate the following:
Who is bringing what?
Are you carpooling? Pick a designated driver and where you’re meeting.
How you are splitting payments for fuel, food and other costs.
Before the concert
Keep an eye out for weather updates and keep your ticket in hand. The night before the concert, be sure to get eight to 10 hours of sleep to enjoy the show without any grogginess. Charge your phone beforehand, too.
Remember to consider venue policies on bags and clothes before going to the show. AT&T Stadium’s bag policy demands that no purses or large bags are allowed in the stadium, only approving transparent bags.
It will also help to know any additional policies or rules to what you can bring to the concert.
During the concert
Be sure to eat before going to the show in order to have more energy.
Buy merchandise during lulls in the show either before or in between acts.
Stay hydrated throughout the concert and drink responsibly. If you choose to drink, watch it at all times and never take drinks from strangers.
In case the crowd is too big or gets out of control, it’s best to keep an eye on nearby exits and sometimes leave early to avoid getting caught in a rush. This is to avoid injury, pickpockets and decrease chances of getting separated from friends.
Have fun! Enjoy the concert experience, especially if it’s your first time.
After the Concert
Leaving once the show is over can be difficult due to altered traffic patterns, so drive from the parking area with caution.
You can park in Arlington at select locations. Make sure to check each restaurant for more details on event shuttle, pricing and times.
