How to prepare a first aid kit
Cuts, scrapes and bruises. Accidents happen, but being prepared for these common mishaps can often be accomplished by owning and maintaining a first aid kit. 

Kits come in many shapes and sizes. Some are designed for specific activities. 

Regardless of whether a person buys or makes their first aid kit, the American Red Cross recommends ensuring a kit comes with certain items.

Individual use

  • Include personal items, such as medications, emergency phone numbers or other items a health care provider may suggest.
  • Check the kit regularly.
  • Check expiration dates and replace any out-of-date or used items.

First aid kit contents recommended for a family of four

  • 2 absorbent compress dressings (5 by 9 inches)
  • 25 adhesive bandages (assorted sizes)
  • 1 adhesive cloth tape (10 yards by 1 inch) 
  • 5 antibiotic ointment packets (approximately 1 gram)
  • 5 antiseptic wipe packets
  • 2 packets of aspirin (81 mg each)
  • 1 emergency blanket
  • 1 breathing barrier (with one-way valve)
  • 1 instant cold compress
  • 2 pairs of large nonlatex gloves 
  • 2 hydrocortisone ointment packets (approximately 1 gram each)
  • 1 3-inch gauze roll (roller) bandage
  • 1 roller bandage (4 inches wide)
  • 5 sterile gauze pads (3-by-3 inch)
  • 5 sterile gauze pads (4 by 4 inches)
  • Oral thermometer (nonmercury/nonglass)
  • 2 triangular bandages
  • Tweezers
  • Emergency First Aid guide 

