How to participate in upcoming campus elections

Voting for the spring 2022 campus elections will run from 9 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday in the University Center Art Gallery Room 106.
Campus elections happen twice a year, once in fall and in the spring, according to the UTA campus elections webpage. Positions up for the spring election include UTA Ambassador seats, Student Senate seats, Mr. and Ms. UTA, Student Body vice president, and Student Body President.
Two referenda will also be on the ballot, related to potential University Center renovations and establishing a green fund and fee for the Office of Sustainability.
The first referendum is regarding potential University Center renovations. If passed, the student union fee would increase from $39 currently to $150 for the spring and fall and $75 per summer semester, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. However, the fee increase would not take effect until construction completes in fall 2026.
The other referendum on the ballot calls for the creation of a green fund funded by a new green fee. The fund would help implement sustainability initiatives on campus such as promoting renewable energy, reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and providing student internships, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
It proposes a $5 fee per fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer to be designated toward a green fee.
Students taking at least one credit hour can vote in the election, said John Hillas, assistant director for Student Government. Students should bring their Mav ID or MavOrgs Event Pass to be checked in.
Students unable to participate in voting must complete the absentee voting online form available here 72 hours prior to the first day of campus elections. Students must submit an official excused absence from the university to be permitted to participate in absentee voting.
Students who do not have a class on UTA’s main campus during polling hours must complete the remote voting online form available here during the election polling hours to request a remote election ballot.
All requests must be conducted via the online form and must be received by 2 p.m. on the final day of elections.
Election results will be announced at the Party at the Polls event happening at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Brazos Park after voting closes and the results are finalized, Hillas said.
