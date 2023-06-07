How to keep furry friends happy and healthy in Texas heat

Summertime brings many fun activities to do with pets, like swimming and going to the park, but in Texas, it also brings 100-degree weather and mosquitoes. It is important to stay up-to-date on how to keep furry friends happy and healthy throughout these next few months.
Texas heat is no joke, so learning how to spot the signs of overheating in pets should be a top priority. Excessive panting, heavy breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, lethargy, unconsciousness, collapse, signs of seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting with a high fever of 104 are all warning signs a pet is overheating, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’s website.
Pets that have thick or dark coats, young or elderly, are overweight or have short muzzles are at a higher risk of overheating.
Even if the car is parked in the shade with the windows rolled down, the ASPCA recommends never leaving pets alone in a parked car. In the summer, cars can overheat in mere minutes, leaving pets trapped and in danger.
When outside, be sure to provide pets with shade and plenty of clean water. Also, limit time spent outdoors when it’s too hot. The ASPCA urges people to try and avoid hot sidewalks or pavement, as this can cause burns on the pads of the pet’s paw.
If pavement walks are unavoidable, go before the heat reaches its peak and provide pets with protective footwear. A good way to test if the pavement is too hot is by laying a hand on the pavement, palm down. If it burns, it is too hot for their paws.
It’s a good rule of thumb that if an egg can fry on the pavement, so can puppy paws. In case of emergency, always call a vet.
Pets with longer or thicker coats will benefit from regular groomings and brushings to prevent overheating. However, never completely shave a pet, as this leaves them at risk for sunburns and overheating.
Swimming in the summer is a great way to cool off, but be sure to never leave a pet unsupervised around a pool. Not every pet is a natural swimmer, and unattended pools pose a risk of drowning.
When leaving windows open inside, never leave a pet near a screenless window, as this may lead to them falling out of it. Always ensure window screens are tightly secured and when closed, windows are firmly shut.
Mosquitoes also pose a danger to pets, because their bites can lead to heartworms. Ensure pets are tested for heartworms regularly.
Insect repellent used on pets must be marked pet-safe, and for hazardous repellents, such as tiki torches and citronella candles, ensure they are kept out of reach.
Know which foods are safe to give pets. Summertime is barbecue time in Texas, and while fun and tasty for pet owners, some foods are not safe to share with furry friends. The ASPCA states that foods like grapes, onions and chocolate pose a serious threat to pets when ingested.
Fireworks and pets are not a good mix. Leave pets at home when shooting off fireworks. Pets may be spooked by the loud noises and can become disoriented and lost, so it is best to leave them at home in a safe, quiet environment.
