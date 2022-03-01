How to get involved with Women’s History Month at UTA

March marks Women’s History Month as the UTA community celebrates with various events on campus.
Multicultural Affairs, student organizations and the Women and Gender Studies programs offer many events during this month-long celebration.
The month recognizes and celebrates the contributions women have made over the course of American history, according to the Women’s History Month website.
Throughout March, Women of Gold, a community service-based organization that focuses on women empowerment, and Multicultural Affairs will host a clothing drive with a drop-off at the Multicultural Affairs Office.
Global Grounds will be hosting an International Women’s Day Celebration from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 3 in the UC Palo Duro Lounge. Attendees will participate in activities while learning about women around the world.
Women of Gold will be hosting a safe haven and letter to survivors tabling event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 3 in the UC Booths.
Multicultural Affairs will be hosting their International Women’s Day event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 at the UC Booth 2 to help spread awareness for women’s rights around the globe.
It will also host a Women in Advocacy event from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the UC Red River and Concho rooms.
The office will also host Prioritize Yourself Women’s Health from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 8 in the UC’s Red River room.
UTA Libraries is hosting a book club from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 9 at the Central Library where a discussion on Tarana Burke’s “Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement” will be held.
The Follett Student Leadership Center will host a body appreciation event from noon to 2 p.m. on March 10 at the Maverick Activities Center Lounge.
The UC Art Gallery will display a Women’s History Month Art Gallery from March 18 to April 1.
Multicultural Affairs will hold a virtual Women’s Veteran Panel from noon to 1 p.m. on March 22 to honor those who serve in the military. Students can watch the panel here.
The office will hold a Women’s Empowerment Brunch from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 23 at the UC Rio Grande room.
Students can attend an event that addresses ending victim blaming and letters to survivors from noon to 2 p.m. on March 29 at the UC Booths.
The Women and Gender Studies program will host keynote speaker Roshan Mashal, College of Liberal Arts Texas International Education Consortium fellow and well-known defender of women’s rights in Afghanistan, from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 30 in the Rosebud Theater.
The month will end with Delta Sigma Theta Inc. hosting a yoga event from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 31 at the MAC.
