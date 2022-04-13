How to efficiently move to campus and maximize your room space

Moving in or out of housing and maximizing space can be a hectic and confusing task, especially for students living on campus for the first time.
Students can maximize their space by using containers, raising their bed and bringing extra shelving, said Michael Eldridge, assistant director for marketing and communications with Auxiliary Services.
All dorms come with a closet, bed, desk and dresser, Eldridge said. In doubles, there are two sets of furniture. Shelving is available in all dorm rooms except Kalpana Chawla Hall.
Undeclared freshman Joanna Hwang lives in Vandergriff Hall in a double. When moving into her dorm, she said she brought her stuff in trash bags, open boxes and duffel bags.
“I was pleasantly surprised by all the room that we got because I knew other schools have much less room -- maybe just enough room for their beds,” Hwang said.
Move-in day for fall semester will be Aug. 19 for apartments and Aug. 20 for residence halls, Eldridge said. The last day to move out of residence halls this spring is May 12.
Carts are available at residence halls for students to transport, but Eldridge recommends students bring their own carts and dollies.
“When you do bring those, it just makes the process go even faster,” he said.
The dorms also offer golf carts to transport student belongings, he said.
Nursing sophomore Debrana Cain said when she moved into the Centennial Court apartments, she didn’t bring many items, so she used bags, totes and backpacks.
She uses the space under her bed as storage and makes good use of her closet.
Cain suggests students get small shelving or containers that can stack and a mini trash can.
Eldridge said for furniture, he recommends a shoe hanger that goes over a door and containers for general organization. Students can save space by swapping out summer for winter clothes.
“Be prepared to be organized,” he said. “Be prepared to have that mental ability to have a clean room. The cleaner your room is, typically the more successful you can be.
