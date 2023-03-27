 Skip to main content
How to drop classes before March 31

March 31 is the last day to drop classes, and all requests must be submitted to an adviser before 4 p.m.

Students can drop classes using the electronic drop form in MyMav. For some courses, faculty approval will be required.

How to drop a class:

  1. Log into MyMav and click the My Forms tile.

  2. In My Forms, click “Fill out a new form” then select “Drop_Form.”

  3. Select the modality of the academic program, either on campus or online.

  4. Additional questions will pop up, ranging from tuition plans and scholarships. Read through each and certify. 

  5. Students can save progress anytime during the process at the top right corner of the form. 

  6. Select the classes you want to drop. A magnifying glass in each of the boxes will allow you to search for a course. 

  7. When the form is done, hit submit in the top right corner. 

  8. Check for the confirmation message that the form is submitted. 

The submission of a drop request does not guarantee approval. Students can refer to UTA’s policies on drops and withdrawals or their academic adviser for more information. 

