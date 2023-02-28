How to celebrate Women's History Month

Along with warmer weather, March ushers in Women’s History Month, a celebration of women’s contributions and accomplishments throughout history.
UTA is hosting various events to provide students, faculty and staff an opportunity to educate themselves on some issues women face and ways to celebrate the month.
Raising Her Voice, Offering a Hand: The Refugee Experience
This keynote panel, discussing the experience of women refugees, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Rosebud Theater, according to the UTA calendar.
MavAwareness: Women's Mental Health
UTA Libraries and Counseling and Psychological Services will host the event from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Central Library. It will focus on women’s mental health and counseling. Licensed professional counselor Aubrey Webster will attend the event.
There will also be a stone painting activity where attendees can tell their mental health stories.
What If You Really Could Fly? Speaker Luncheon with Dr. Stevie Dawn Carter
Keynote speaker and author Stevie Dawn Carter will lead a luncheon discussion from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 7 in the Central Library. The luncheon will help attendees “identify your superpowers, break free from your inner critic and use teamwork to make the dreamwork,” according to the UTA calendar.
Interested participants can RSVP on MavOrgs for a special gift and doors will open at 12:15 p.m. for lunch.
Women Summit
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The event page describes it as a day of empowerment for women at the university and in the Metroplex.
Distinguished Women in Science: Jasmine Drake
Jasmine Drake, associate professor at Texas Southern University, will headline the Distinguished Women in Science Speaker Series event from 3 to 4 p.m. March 8 in the Science and Engineering Innovation Research Building.
Drake is a laboratory coordinator of the Forensic Science Learning Laboratory in the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs, according to the UTA calendar. She specializes in crime scene investigation, controlled substance analysis and solid-state chemistry.
The event is a part of the College of Science’s Science Week.
The Language Game
The jeopardy game will take place from noon to 1 p.m. March 22 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The event will discuss the dynamics of inclusive language centered around women, according to the UTA calendar. There will be food and prizes.
Crucial Community Talks
The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 27 in the University Center’s Guadalupe Room and is hosted by the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change. The discussion will revolve around how the overturning of Roe v. Wade impacted documented and undocumented women in the U.S., according to the UTA calendar.
@jrbalvino
