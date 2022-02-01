How to celebrate Black History Month in the Metroplex

February is Black History Month, and the Metroplex is celebrating with various events to educate individuals on the history of Black culture through music, literature, food and discussion.
Here are some Black History Month events going on throughout the month in the Metroplex.
Arlington
People can celebrate Black History Month at the Arlington Public Library through a series of events.
The George W. Hawkes Downtown Library will hold an event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the [re]Brary room A, where Black STEM professionals and students will share their educational journeys, challenges and successes through a discussion panel.
The library will also host a talk from Kenton Rambsy, assistant history and English professor, on Jay-Z, diversity and inclusion. The discussion will be hosted from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. in the library’s [re]Brary room A.
The Southeast Branch Library will hold a meeting Feb. 15 with Hedreich Nichols, author of What is Anti-Racism?, for people to speak and learn about his children’s book. The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m in the library’s community room.
The Southeast Branch will also hold a presentation Feb.17 by Bai Linh Hoang, assistant political science professor, to share her research on whether Black Lives Matter protests had an impact on police budget reevaluations. The presentation will be in the library’s community room from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Southeast Branch Library’s last event will be celebrated with an annual Black History Month Festival to honor Black culture through music, dance and history from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in the community room.
Dallas
People can learn the history of plant-based diets in Black culture at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Black History Luncheon. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the African American Museum of Dallas.
Grand Prairie
The Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce will hold an in-person discussion that focuses on the importance of Black health and wellness and disparity in access to quality healthcare that has impacted African Americans. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15.
North Richland Hills
The Center NTX will host a Black Owned Businesses Fair to celebrate small Black owned businesses through community engagement. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in North Richland Hills.
Fort Worth
Fort Worth Opera will present “Women, Words, and Wisdom: Songs by Black Female Composers” at the Modern Art Museum where musicians will honor the music composed by Black female artists of the 20th and 21st Century. The event is free and will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
@lillianjuarez_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.