How to better manage anxiety with organization

Students can struggle to navigate their schedules and stay organized between academic, extracurricular and social activities.
Melissa Smith, Retention and Completion Programs director, said time management can be difficult for students making the transition from high school to college. But implementing self-discipline will set them up for future success.
Priorities are evaluated differently, and students can find themselves challenged to manage their time and procrastinate.
Architecture sophomore Saul Antunez lives in an apartment and said he tends to procrastinate, but finds the best time to do his house chores is before or after class.
Maintaining a clean environment sounds tiring for students, but they can innovate by tackling day-to-day organization.
Sayesha Sethi, business administration and marketing freshman who lives at Kalpana Chawla Hall, said her responsibilities can clash at times.
Tasks such as cooking and cleaning should be included in one’s daily activities because it helps out roommates and disciplines oneself, Sethi said.
Organization goes hand-in-hand with timeliness, but unfortunately, this combination can produce inefficiency.
Nursing freshman Jasandeep Kaur said she underestimates how long she’ll take to do an assignment or responsibility.
Kaur keeps her dorm clean daily and splits the chores among her roommates but deep cleans her room on weekends.
Breaking down responsibilities into bite-sized pieces of time makes for better management and prevents feeling overwhelmed, Smith said.
She encourages students to set reminders in digital calendars.
Political science sophomore Estar Abrahamhas to balance finding time for family with school and work responsibilities.
Abraham said she uses a calendar to organize her assignments and their due dates. She believes being organized and having a schedule or calendar keeps one from being overwhelmed.
“Time management, that is the key to whatever success you’re aiming [for],” she said. “Whether it’s in college, high school, or your job, whatever it is. I mean, if you’re not really managed in whatever it is that you do, that’s gonna lead you to be overwhelmed.”
