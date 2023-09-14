How to avoid getting reeled in by phishing scams

Cybercriminals have cast their phishing nets far and wide across campus, and with online scams continuing to grow annually, these digital sharks show no signs of loosening their grip.
Phishing was the most reported internet crime of 2022 in the U.S., with more than two times the victims of any other kind, according to the FBI. With this growth, phishing scams have become a prominent issue on campus — leading to a mass MavAlert warning students about the issue.
UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email that many scams originate from an unsolicited phone call or email.
“These contacts may appear official and threaten adverse action unless an immediate payment is made,” he said. “A major red flag is when the caller or emailer requests payment through gift card or other form of immediate payment.”
McCord also emphasized the importance of validating an email’s authenticity before making a payment or giving personal information.
The Information Security Office and UTA Police Department go more in-depth on how to spot and prevent these scams on their websites.
It is common for phishing emails to appear to be sent from a well-known company such as the IRS, according to The Information Security Office. These emails often are accompanied by a fake story in an attempt to make the victim click a link or give personal information.
According to the police department, scammers tend to use similar stories to elude victims. Some specific topics to be wary of include COVID-19, social media scams, financial aid, immigration, employment, and professors or officials seeking payments.
Any suspicious emails should be checked for subtle differences in the address that may indicate a scam. If a student believes they’ve received a suspicious email, they should forward it to phish@uta.edu without engaging with its contents.
Students who believe they have been scammed should also contact the UTA Police Department Dispatch Center at 817-272-3881 to make a report.
Knowing how to identify and respond to scams is crucial, but knowing how to prevent them is just as important. Security software and multi-factor authentication can prevent scams and make it more difficult for accounts to be compromised, according to the Information Security Office.
The security office also recommends frequently backing up online data. Moving computer files to an external hard drive or cloud storage is beneficial as well. Phones can be backed up in a similar manner.
