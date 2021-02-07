How to apply for proactive COVID-19 testing on campus

A medical assistant administers COVID-19 tests Sept. 8 inside the Maverick Activities Center. The North Texas Genome Center helps Health Services process students who have been referred for a COVID-19 test.

Students can take preventive precautions against COVID-19 by signing up for proactive testing on campus this week.

Health Services will offer proactive testing Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Maverick Activities Center or Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Arlington Hall.

UTA is using polymerase chain reaction tests, which are considered the most accurate and reliable. The results will come back in 24 to 48 hours.

There is a limited number of spots available, so students should schedule an appointment through the MavCare Patient Portal.

Students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms should not take proactive testing. Instead, they should contact Health Services at 817-272-2771 to schedule a consultation with a health center medical provider.

