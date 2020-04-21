How the UTA Emergency Assistance Fund is helping students during the COVID-19 pandemic

UTA’s Emergency Assistance Fund has received over $20,000 in individual donor gifts since COVID-19 began. However, with that comes the need for those funds.
Created in 2014 in collaboration with Student Affairs and Freshman Leaders On Campus, the fund helps students get back on their feet during times of sudden emergency, accident or unforeseen events, said Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs.
Earlier this month, the fund reported having received over 500 requests for funding. The estimate of additional funding needed to fully fund those requests was about $250,000 to $350,000, Nagy said.
The goal of the fund is for students’ basic needs such as food, safety and shelter to be taken care of so academic success can be focused on, Nagy said. Students that apply are granted a one-time $500 grant during their entire academic career at UTA.
Eligibility requirements include current enrollment, an emergency that puts the ability to attend school in jeopardy and other financial resources being unavailable in a timely manner, according to the Student Affairs website. Students must also provide proper documentation.
Vocal performance sophomore David Mejia said he was worried about having enough funds to pay rent after the COVID-19 pandemic put him out of a job. He then found what he needed through the fund, applied and was approved by the second day.
“That goes to show you that they are responding in a very timely and quick manner,” Mejia said.
Expenses covered by the fund include rent, medical care and essential utilities like water and electricity, according to the Student Affairs website. Additional covered expenses are the replacement of essential personal items lost due to fire, natural disaster or theft.
Expenses not covered by the fund include nonessential utilities, health insurance, tuition and medical expenses needed for family or friends.
“If you’re in a situation where you feel like there’s nothing else you can do, I feel like the best thing to do is reach out and try to get access to those resources to help you succeed,” Mejia said.
Since 2015, over $111,014 in funds have been distributed to students, Nagy said.
The fund accrues money in a variety of ways, one of which includes UTA employees making monthly contributions through their paychecks. The fund receives approximately $1,000 in donations monthly from various faculty and staff, Nagy said.
James Grover, dean of the Graduate School and donor to the Emergency Assistance Fund, said he is glad to help students in a time of need. Grover is also a biology professor and the interim vice president for research at UTA.
Student Affairs works closely around-the-clock to help students, Grover said. The fund increases the ability to quickly help those most in need.
Additional funding also comes through campus fundraisers such as UTA Giving Day, Six Flags Night and proceeds from Oozeball. Donations from both individual and corporate gifts are made as well.
News reporter Peyton C. North contributed to this article.
