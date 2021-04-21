How the pandemic has altered on-campus living experiences

Students living on campus during the pandemic have had to cope with laziness, depression, stress and boredom within the past year because of limited in-person connections.
Nursing freshman Rebecca Jackson expected a more interactive experience when she first moved to campus.
“I can barely even bond with people on my own floor,” she said.
Jackson has been living on campus for a year and has tried to make friends through her virtual classes. She feels like she has finally been able to make more friends this semester.
Music education sophomore Mireya Campos still prefers living on campus over living at home, but she has faced boredom due to a lack of interactions.
She finds it easier to focus in school and have better time management when she’s on campus.
“I think it’s nice to just be immersed in campus because if I was at home, I’d probably be doing nothing,” she said.
Going to school amid the pandemic has been stressful for Campos because she learns better in-person and finds online learning to be difficult.
She mostly experiences boredom on the weekends, when she spends most of the time in her dorm either doing homework, watching Netflix and YouTube, or doing laundry.
Nursing junior Anthony Ambrose has also experienced his share of extreme boredom.
“Sometimes you feel like there’s nothing to do and like you can only play so many video games,” he said.
He feels burnt out from looking at screens all day.
Many students find going off campus can relieve their isolation.
Ambrose often drives off campus to go to parks, ride his longboard or eat outside.
Students claim that despite the struggles, they still find it convenient to live on campus, and there are still opportunities to meet new people.
