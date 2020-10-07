As Wednesday's vice presidential debate nears, political science professor Thomas Marshall said it may be the first glimpse at how Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign might respond to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
Trump revealed he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive Thursday, just weeks before the general election. He was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after his diagnosis and left Monday after spending a few days there for treatment.
The development of his diagnosis certainly throws Trump’s campaign off at a critical time, Marshall said. He was not really surprised by the announcement as the president’s odds of contracting the virus were more likely since he travels with a lot of people.
Trump briefly left the hospital for a car ride Sunday to greet supporters. This came with criticism from physicians and secret service agents.
“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge,” he said. “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”
According to a memorandum released Wednesday from the president’s physician Sean P. Conley, Trump’s physical exam and vital signs including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate are all stable and in normal range.
Trump said “I feel great!” after now being fever free for more than four days and symptom free for over 24 hours and having not needed any supplemental oxygen since his initial hospitalization.
On Wednesday his lab work showed detectable levels of coronavirus antibodies from labs drawn Monday, and initial lab work drawn Thursday did not detect any.
Information systems junior Cole Miller said Trump’s return to the White House means he can get back to running the country and getting the economy back in operation.
Trump has shown leadership during his diagnosis and it should not impact his campaign, Miller said.
There is a modest rate of surviving coronavirus and for someone his age it shows something when he can jump back to work, Miller said.
It’s hard to tell right away the immediate impact Trump’s diagnosis will have on poll numbers, Marshall said. The possibility he cannot carry out his presidential duties reflects his current reality as a 74-year-old man with coronavirus.
Political science senior Jonathan Demarest said the news about Trump’s diagnosis was unprecedented.
“This has never really happened in modern American history so close to an election,” Demarest said. “There hasn’t been a case where a president has been potentially incapacitated with less than a month to go.”
The process of replacing an ill or deceased candidate on a ballot varies from state to state, Marshall said. As the country is currently in the run-up to the election, ballots in some states have already been cast.
The 25th Amendment states that in the case of the removal of a president from office following their death or resignation, the vice president shall become president.
People are definitely going to pay more attention to Vice President Mike Pence, and he will have to take a more active role in campaigning, Demarest said.
Those committed to Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign will not change their vote, but those planning to vote for Trump and Pence will likely be wondering what happens next, Marshall said.
Political science senior Sam Dennehy said the diagnosis will hurt the Trump campaign's credibility since he was not able to keep the virus out of the White House.
Ten members of Trump’s administration have tested positive for COVID-19 so far; Stephen Miller, White House senior policy adviser, was the latest to receive a positive result Tuesday.
After Trump tested positive, the White House did not make masks mandatory on its grounds.
“It’s a clear sign of irresponsibility,” Dennehy said.
Both Biden and Trump will continue their campaigns despite the news, but Dennehy predicts a toning down of negative rhetoric on Biden’s part and more positivity in his ads.
The Trump administration will likely have to refocus its stance on COVID-19 as the president has not taken it seriously, Marshall said.
There has been dialogue from Republicans trying to downplay the coronavirus, Demarest said, and that’s really hard to do when your president is in the hospital with the virus.
If his health continues to improve and he can begin campaigning once again, then it’s quite possible his infection will not have any major consequence on the election, Demarest said.
“That is not a good look if he is hospitalized again,” Demarest said.
