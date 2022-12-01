How internships benefit students through experience, new skills

More often than not, internships seem to be items on college checklists that students are either mystified or intimidated by. But there is more to internships than what meets the eye.
The best place for all students to start is at the Career Development Center, said Chien Le, clinical associate marketing professor.
“That's the number one place that I tell all my students,” Le said. “You've got to be familiar with the Lockheed Martin [Career Development Center] before you graduate. The sooner, the better.”
Le is the College of Business internship coordinator where he teaches business communications, a required class for business sophomores and juniors, alongside other business professors. Through this class, students are introduced to the Career Development Center either on their own initiative or with assistance from the internship coordinators.
Le said there are events and resources hosted by the College of Business for employers to visit and interact with students. These include his business communication lab where guest speakers come to do mock interviews with the students, PowerPoint presentation projects that improve public speaking and self-promotion and a resume review software used by the college called VMock.
“All of this together helps [students] because that gives them more confidence in looking for internships and looking for jobs,” he said.
Finding internship opportunities isn’t strictly limited to the Career Development Center, said Mary Nguyen, business management and marketing senior.
Nguyen found her internship from meeting with a former UTA student in a UNIV course who was organizing a startup company called Eclipse Management, which organizes both day and night events.
The CEO of Eclipse wanted to hire Nguyen based on her resume, given that she had no previous experience in managing and marketing at the time, she said. After sending in her resume and portfolio, she was hired as a social media manager for the organization.
Since she started, Nguyen said she gradually improved her video skills while working in the company.
She learned and improved her skills through the people and resources she encountered in her internship, Nguyen said.
Interpersonal communications sophomore Anna Elizabeth Melton said she is currently doing an internship with the American Fundraiser Foundation, where she works as a contracted employee traveling across the country to support nonprofits such as the Baldwin Foundation.
Melton said she found this internship through closed connections from a family friend.
“I was recommended for this position because I do have a background in public speaking and I have a background in fundraising and helping with nonprofits,” she said. “I flew out to Orlando, they trained me and now I go to different events across the country. Super intensive work for one night, but it pays very well.”
Melton said students should prepare for internships by building a resume and cover letter, then putting themselves out there. Going to networking events and talking to people is key in finding internship opportunities, even if the task seems scary at first.
“And if nothing else, you have just met another person,” Melton said. “Because at the end of the day, you're now in the back of their mind. Which means when you start applying, they're going to recognize you.”
Melton said she advises students to ask hard questions, delve into different areas of expertise and not be afraid to take some opportunities over others when going internship hunting.
Le and Melton both discussed some common myths about internships such as how the work isn’t very relevant compared to a professional job, internships being incredibly difficult with little to no pay or value, they only have short-term benefits and you can only be tied down to one internship that leads to the next.
The first myth can easily be rebutted by feedback from Le’s students. Le said when he receives feedback from students and employers, they have been very positive.
“They learn a ton,” he said. “They learn about marketing, that they wouldn't have learned just from the textbook in the classroom alone.”
The second myth is untrue because during Melton’s work in the American Fundraising Foundation, she said she made over $1,000 while working in Syracuse, New York.
Although some internships are unpaid, such as Nguyen’s internship with Eclipse, she said she was still able to find value in gaining new skills that she didn’t have beforehand.
Melton said there are both short-term and long-term internships out there.
Le said both have long-term benefits to them, such as becoming stories and preparation for future interviews for full-time career positions.
In opposition to the last myth, Le said he encourages students to look at doing as many internships as they want. He said taking internships in different disciplines is important when learning things to take into future jobs.
“What I can tell a student is that if you did an internship, your chance of landing your job will be twice as high,” Le said.
