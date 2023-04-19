How international students seek comfort away from home

Graduate student Shubham Borhade encountered thousands of people every day back home in Mumbai. But when he moved to Arlington in December 2021, the quiet lifestyle made him miss the densely-populated city in India.
“I was feeling empty. I was feeling lonely, and I felt like I should go back home,” Borhade said. “This is not the place where I belong because it’s so empty.”
He is the first person from his family to travel to the U.S. and, like many other international students at UTA, he has to balance academics and personal life while coping with homesickness.
Despite the challenges, some international students found ways to cope with missing home.
Business analytics senior Isra Qureshi said she moved from Saudi Arabia to the U.S. with her family in 2016, and the first thing she started missing was the adhan, an Islamic call to prayer.
The adhan was called five different times a day from mosques in every neighborhood through the loud speakers. Qureshi based her schedule on these calls, starting her day at the Fajr dawn prayer and ending her day with the isha night prayer. The sudden change to not hearing the adhan made time seem like it was going by much faster, Qureshi said.
“The first time I really, really felt very close to crying, or maybe I did even cry because I didn’t hear the adhan at all,” she said.
Qureshi and her family experienced adhan in the U.S. while observing their first Ramadan in the new country. They were taken to the Islamic Association of North Texas mosque by family friends to break their fast, she said. It was uncommon in Saudi Arabia for families to break their fast at mosques, so they were surprised to see people use the mosque as a community center to share food and eat together.
With the help of family and friends, Qureshi was able to navigate communities that brought her a sense of home.
“That was one of the ways I’ve found out that if I’m getting really anxious or if I’m getting really homesick, I could just go into a mosque and just sit there for the adhan and pray,” Qureshi said.
Usra Qureshi, Pakistani Student Association president, said her homesick experience is similar to her sister’s, Isra Qureshi, as they are Pakistani by nationality but were born and raised in Saudi Arabia.
Usra Qureshi’s motivation to endure homesickness is to succeed in her career and move back to Saudi Arabia, she said.
Saudi Arabia requires Pakistanis to have a valid work visa and a residency permit to live and work in the country, according to the International Labor Organization. Pakistani nationals who wish to work in Saudi Arabia must obtain a job offer from an employer authorized to hire foreign workers.
“In Saudi Arabia, the system is kind of different,” she said “You can’t just go back, you need either an employment visa or some sort of visa to be able to live there, so that becomes a hurdle for me and that becomes a reminder that, ‘Hey, I can only go there if I get a job there.’”
Isra Qureshi said she had her goals of education mapped out before coming to the U.S. It’s important for international students to understand and remember their goals because those motivate them to persevere and continue pursuing their education, she said.
Borhade said changing classmates each semester at UTA made it difficult to create and preserve friendships.
In India, students take the same subjects for their major with five courses required every semester. As a result, he said they can build and maintain a relationship with the same classmates.
“When your friends keep on changing, it becomes difficult, and you may not come across good people every time,” Borhade said.
When Borhade came to the U.S., he was living with three other roommates from a different state in India. Although they were from the same country, some of their values did not align, he said. It was difficult for him to relax with them, which made him feel lonely.
“I’ve never stayed away from my family, so it was my first time,” he said. “Since these people are not making me feel inclusive, this is making me feel more lonely, sad, and I want to go back to my family.”
Similar to Isra Qureshi, Borhade said he recommends international students not to forget their original motive behind their travel to study abroad.
“You are here for one thing, that is education,” Borhade said. “So once you start studying, you will feel distracted from your homesickness.”
He also recommends students combat homesickness by trying to engage themselves on campus by joining diverse organizations and building up constant friendships in their classes.
Usra Qureshi said she tries to overcome homesickness by talking to her mother or siblings, sharing her experiences and being vulnerable.
“Sometimes when I feel like I’m gonna cry, I would just go sit with my mom, put my head in her lap and just cry,” Usra Qureshi said.
Isra Qureshi said even with her family being here, there were days that she wished to go back home, but that was almost impossible financially because she had no way of making money as an international student.
“I wished I had some kind of a way to connect or go back even for just two weeks,” she said.
For international students who are by themselves, Usra Qureshi said she recommends finding people on or off campus similar in culture, upbringing and morals to remind them of their roots and the drive that motivates them.
“That becomes your small family on campus, and that helps you get through a lot of stuff,” she said.
