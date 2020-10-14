How COVID-19 has impacted public transit and the communities that rely on it

Public transit systems rely on rider fares to operate. With lower volumes of riders due to the pandemic, income to maintain services has also decreased, posing an economic challenge for local transit development and a challenge for riders.
Planning professor Qisheng Pan said it’s unlikely that students will become infected with COVID-19 while using transportation services if they wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines and limit their travel time to less than three hours.
Public transit remains essential despite being in a tough position, said Qian He, urban planning and public policy graduate student.
It serves people’s daily needs, especially in underserved communities, He said. Individuals making living wages may rely on public transit because many households cannot afford a private vehicle, she said.
Without a vehicle or transit options, people may face a series of challenges such as access to grocery stores and healthy food, access to a job or educational opportunities, and the mental challenge of isolation.
Architecture freshman Tony Pham said public transit options are incredibly beneficial for many people.
Pham said it’s not possible to walk between locations in many heavily suburban cities. The only option is to use a vehicle. Current transit options are limited and not distributed equally across communities, he said.
Some transit options in the Metroplex include Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), which connects 13 cities via rail, bus, paratransit and rideshare services. The DART system also operates the Trinity Railway Express, which connects Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station in downtown Dallas to Fort Worth.
Via Rideshare is a transportation service that serves a significant portion of Arlington. Using a smartphone app, individuals can request a ride with no fixed schedule or fixed routes.
Pham said communities that rely on transit options are the same communities affected by COVID-19 at higher rates, so it is incredibly important to maintain those services.
“Public transit should be there to serve the people that need it the most,” he said.
Being cautious while using transit systems is advised, He said, because it’s a shared space where individuals breathe the same air.
Pham said he is concerned about people’s ability to maintain appropriate physical distancing, the frequency of vehicle sanitation and how often transit operators are tested for the virus.
To stay safe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend checking local transit authorities’ latest information for changes to services and procedures, avoiding touching surfaces, and practicing social distancing and hand hygiene.
Pan said there hasn’t been much solid research in the U.S., but studies in Asia and Europe suggest public transit is not a major factor in the transmission of the virus if passengers follow safety guidelines.
“The fear of transit spreading COVID-19 — it’s not supported by the empirical evidence,” He said. “It’s not a valid thing.”
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.