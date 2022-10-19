How and why you should shorten your screen time

Technology and education go hand in hand. It can be easy to be swept up as a student, especially in college, but limiting screen time can help students who feel addicted to their devices, said Amanda Jordan, advertising and social media lecturer.
Jordan teaches a class on how to use social media as a marketing tool. She said she loves social media because it can give its users great resources and great connectivity.
Jordan said the ability to connect with classmates has been the number one positive thing to come out of social media, which kept the connectivity between others during COVID-19.
Excessive screen time can lead to obesity, sleep problems, chronic neck pain, back problems, depression, anxiety and lower test scores in children, according to Valleywise Health’s website.
“Social media apps were developed based on game theory, [the] same theory or same ideas that they use in Las Vegas to keep people from knowing what time it is,” Jordan said. “When you play the slots at Vegas, you win a little bit, and you think, ‘OK, I’ll keep playing. I’m gonna win a lot.’ So that’s what those apps were built on.”
Journalism senior Haylee Jenkins said she averages about five hours per day on her phone. She said limiting your screen time can depend on the situation, such as using your phone for studying.
“It’s good to limit it if you’re feeling addicted to it but otherwise, do what you want,” Jenkins said.
Jordan said students who use social media should be aware and cautious of the content they consume. The algorithms in these apps are geared to show things that interest the consumers.
“It’s a little bit of a facade, and you’re only being fed when they know you’re going to want to eat,” she said.
She said there are features such as parental controls that track how many hours one spends on their phone.
Features such as Screen Time let you know how much time you spend on apps, websites and more on Apple devices, according to Apple’s website.
Criminal justice freshman Victoria Torres said limiting screen time is a great idea for students to be more productive throughout the day.
“I limit my screen time by doing homework and putting my phone in a different location, so I’m not on it,” Torres said.
Jordan said giving yourself realistic time limits can reduce stress and provide time to focus on important tasks.
@AshleyHUTA
BY ASHLEY HUBBARD
The Shorthorn staff
