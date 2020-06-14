Two Mavericks signed with Major League Baseball organizations as undrafted free agents Sunday, according to Baseball America.
The Houston Astros signed senior pitcher Cesar Gomez, a transfer from North Central Texas College who pitched two seasons for the Mavericks.
In 2020 he led the team with four saves before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Fort Worth, Texas, native also compiled a 1-0 record and 2.08 ERA through eight appearances.
Senior infielder/outfielder Zac Cook signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Cook led the Mavericks with four home runs and 12 RBI this season, including a 1.123 OPS.
Throughout his four years with the Mavericks, Cook compiled a .294 batting average, starting in 150 of 165 games played.
The 2020 MLB Draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five this year because of the pandemic. As an undrafted free agent, these players may receive a maximum of $20,000 as a signing bonus.
Excited is an understatement. Blessed to be able to begin my journey with the @astros!!! https://t.co/iorsj6T7AI— Cesar Gomez (@CDaGoat9) June 14, 2020
