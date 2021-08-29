nws.weather.HE
The Metroplex is expected to have temperatures in the high 90s this week with isolated storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said people should be drinking plenty of water and wearing loose fitting, light-colored clothing to stay cool.

She also recommends people check their cars to make sure people or pets are not left in vehicles during the hot weather.

The Metroplex will be experiencing some indirect effects of Hurricane Ida, she said. 

“We’ve got plenty of moisture in the area,” she said. “Which is allowing for some showers today, a couple of storms out there, but not much lightning activity.”

