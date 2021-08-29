The Metroplex is expected to have temperatures in the high 90s this week with isolated storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.
Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said people should be drinking plenty of water and wearing loose fitting, light-colored clothing to stay cool.
She also recommends people check their cars to make sure people or pets are not left in vehicles during the hot weather.
The Metroplex will be experiencing some indirect effects of Hurricane Ida, she said.
“We’ve got plenty of moisture in the area,” she said. “Which is allowing for some showers today, a couple of storms out there, but not much lightning activity.”
@hezelltx
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.