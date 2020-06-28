The week will start off warm and breezy for the Metroplex with temperatures in the mid-90s as the heat index rises.
“The problem is that it’s going to be really humid,” said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Monday and Tuesday will alleviate the heat with more breezy temperatures, but heat index values will be between 106 and 107 degrees on Wednesday, Barnes said.
Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be extremely hot and humid, and safety from the heat will be the primary consideration on these days.
Some isolated storm chances will return Thursday night, and Friday will be dry.
“Wear light-colored clothing or just lightweight clothing in general,” Barnes said. “Try to limit any outdoor time, because it’s going to be hot and humid, and that’s definitely where we start to see our heat-related illnesses.”
