Hot, dry weather to continue this week in the Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect hot and dry weather to continue this week.

Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said a weak cold front may cause some isolated showers Sunday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 90s throughout the week.

“It will still be hot even though we are seeing a weak front today,” Barnes said.

The chance of rain is highly unlikely, she said.

Barnes recommends people wear white, loose-fitted clothing if they plan to go out during the week.

@TaylorAC13

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments