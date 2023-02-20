Honors College hosts Mardi Gras celebration to build community for students

Lace masks in a multitude of iridescent colors greeted attendees during the Honors College’s Mardi Gras-themed masquerade Monday in the University Center’s Carlisle Suite.
Upon entering the event, students wore gold, pink, black, white, green, blue and rainbow masks. When the lights dimmed, booming music bounced between the assortment of Mardi Gras decorations lined against the wall.
Atiqur Rahman, Honors College programming board coordinator and computer science freshman, said it was his idea to do a masquerade since the Honors College hasn’t had a formal event during his time.
Last semester, Rahman had the idea of hosting a formal dance but ran into an issue of finding space, said Emily Spaulding, the Honors College student engagement coordinator.
“Typically, we reserve spaces a year ahead of time,” Spaulding said. “When I went to reserve Carlisle, there were not very many dates that were open.”
Feb. 20 was the only open date to organize a dance, so Spaulding suggested making the dance Mardi Gras-themed due to the timing of the reservation being right before the celebration, which is on Feb. 21.
This is one of the first formal events the Honors College has organized since its inception, Spaulding said. Because of an increase in students in the college’s programming board, there has been a rise in the number of ideas that students want to be implemented.
She said the event aims to implement out-of-the-norm ideas that students are excited about and to create a community for them.
“If this is something that they're very excited about because they've been asking for it, then that's something that we are looking to make happen so that they can kind of see their ideas flourish not just in the classroom but in a social aspect as well.” Spaulding said.
Mechanical engineering senior Fernando Alejandre said he met another honors student with a completely different major from his at the Masquerade.
“That’s one of the great things about the Honors College as well,” Alejandre said, “You get to meet new people from all sorts of majors.”
One of the high points of the college is that it’s a tight-knit community where people can get to know one another, Alejandre said. Even if they’re a stranger, a person can relate to them.
“It's more than a degree,” Rahman said. “It's an experience.”
