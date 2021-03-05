Homecoming king and queen revealed following delays due to COVID-19

UTA social media accounts announced the Homecoming king and queen across all platforms March 4 after months of rescheduling because of the pandemic.
Homecoming week traditionally happened in November. However, it was rescheduled to February because of the pandemic. As the date got closer, it became obvious that it was not safe to do an in-person Homecoming, said PK Kelly, Student Activities director.
All the activities that were planned for one week will now be spread out throughout the semester, he said.
Kelly said the voting for Homecoming king and queen was conducted through student government elections last semester.
“They had to wait much longer this year to find out if they were king and queen than in previous years,” he said.
The Homecoming results were kept a secret until the last minute. Kelli Vincent, Fraternity and Sorority Life director, handled the process of filming candidates, said Stephanie McAlpine, associate director for communications in the Office of the vice president for Student Affairs.
The candidates didn’t know the results until Thursday evening on social media, just like every other member of the UTA community, Kelly said.
Anissa Arefeen, public relations senior and Homecoming queen, said the long wait did not make her lose interest. Instead, the suspense made her much more excited.
“Overall, it’s still about spirit and traditions,” she said.
Arefeen said she had always wanted to run and decided to join in the competition because of her love for UTA.
Jorrdyn Dunn, criminal justice senior and Homecoming king, said he is ecstatic.
Dunn said the announcement was supposed to come Feb. 18, but the winter storm delayed it. Dunn said he was losing interest and thinking about dropping out at one point as he did not know when the winners would be announced.
“Luckily, I stayed in, and it got announced that I was [the] winner,” he said.
Since it is still not safe to do activities in mass gatherings, Homecoming activities have been reimagined to be more accessible, McAlpine said.
“We’re trying to meet students where they are, which is how we approach most of our programs,” Kelly said.
