Homecoming events line-up

Homecoming 5k Run/Walk/Roll: The annual Homecoming 5k Run/Walk/Roll will start at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Maverick Activities Center. All proceeds will go toward the UTA Emergency Assistance Fund, according to the event page. The event is open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
Chili Cook-Off: The Homecoming crew and the Division of Student Affairs will host the annual Chili Cook-Off at noon Nov. 10 at Brazos Park. Teams will compete to win the ultimate prize of Chili Cook-Off Champion.
Golf Tournament: UTA will host a golf tournament at 8 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Waterchase Golf Club for 18 holes of golf. There will be breakfast, lunch, refreshments and prizes. The registration fee is $5.
Basketball games: Join the UTA men’s, women’s and Movin’ Mavs basketball teams for their Homecoming week games. All students receive free admission.
Mav Swap: UTA Ambassadors will host a table on the University Center Mall from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 to exchange any high school or other colleges’ T-shirts for a free UTA Homecoming shirt.
Paint Your Ride: Freshman Leaders on Campus will paint vehicles’ windows with Maverick pride starting 11 a.m. Monday at Maverick Circle, West Hall turnaround and Lot 49. People can drive around town to show their pride throughout Homecoming week.
Homecoming Parade: The annual Homecoming Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The route takes floats and entries down Spaniolo Drive along the College Park District. The theme for this year’s parade is “Mavericks are out of this World!”
Homecoming: Street Festival: UTA will host a Homecoming: Street Festival before the parade from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 on 600 Spaniolo Drive. Games, food, crafts and a photobooth will be available for people to enjoy.
The Bash: EXCEL Campus Activities will host UTA’s biggest party in town at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Texas Hall. Since 2006, the Bash brings the music scene to UTA.
Decorate Downtown: Student organizations will team up with local businesses in downtown Arlington to decorate their storefronts for Homecoming week.
People can cast their vote for the most spirited business at the UTA Ambassadors MavOrgs page for the People’s Choice award. Voting starts 5 p.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 12. The winners will be announced during the Nov. 13 Homecoming basketball game.
Mum-Mania: Individuals can join UTA on the third floor of the Central Library at noon Tuesday to create their own mum for homecoming. Mum masters will be there to help attendees with their creation. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For the entire events list and registration links, go to the UTA events calendar.
@TaylorAC13
