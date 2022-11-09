Homecoming Chili Cook-Off brings good eats, chili, prizes

The smell of chili brought students to Brazos Park, where the sprinkling of cheese, scooping of red chili and dusting of bacon bits were all regular sights during the annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off on Wednesday.
Teams competed to win the prize of Chili Cook-Off champion, bragging rights and a silver trophy. The event was open to all students, faculty, staff and alumni groups. The groups registered and prepped their chili bowls in advance.
The Homecoming Chili Cook-Off has been a standing UTA tradition since 2007, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cook-off Judge Marcus Epps said the teams were judged by the criteria of appearance, taste, texture and aroma.
The runner-up of the chili cook-off was the Office of Information Technology, and the champion was Freshman Leaders on Campus’ group: Bed, Bath and Beyond Meat.
The group, led by Emily Jia, undeclared freshman and organization program chair, said she made vegan chili the night before in the Vandergriff Hall shared kitchen. The group’s cooking technique was to go with the flow.
“It's really good to serve our community, literally and figuratively. It's just kind of a fun way to get involved on campus,” Jia said.
“I'm super happy that our vegan chili was able to win, because you know I see it as a win for the community. So overall very happy, very satisfied and probably going to go celebrate,” Jia said.
Under the shades of tents, participants lined the tables with chilis — each complete with pots, toppings and spoons for tasting. The chili’s flavor profiles ranged from light and tangy to thick and spicy.
Nursing senior Genesis Santacruz said she really wanted to try all the dishes. This was the event that she was most looking forward to during Homecoming week.
Heavy beats were playing from a speaker on the left side of Brazos Park as students walked around. UTA’s mascot Blaze also came out to support the event.
Student Activities Director PK Kelly said the organizers have a history of people enjoying the event and being surprised by it.
“You may get up in the morning and not even know about it, but you come through Brazos Park, and you realize it's open to you, and you participate and you enjoy some chili. And what more can I ask for?” Kelly said.
@AshleyHUTA
