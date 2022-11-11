Homecoming Bash electrifies the night with music, good vibes

As the doors opened at Texas Hall, students in lines outside ran straight to the front seats to see DJ Swerve and Rico Nasty pump the night with electrifying beats at the Homecoming Bash 2022 Thursday.
One of UTA’s many Homecoming traditions, the event is an annual concert organized by EXCEL Campus Activities for students to enjoy high-profile celebrities performing on stage, said Alexis Lambert, Student Activities assistant director.
Lambert led the organization and planning for the concert alongside Persjah Carter, public relations and advertising sophomore and EXCEL programming director.
Planning for the Bash started in July with looking for artists to perform and ended up with a list of 30 names, Lambert said.
“When trying to find an artist, I wanted to find someone that people would be super excited to come and see,” Carter said. “I honestly did not think that we were ever going to get the artists that we got.”
The crowd exploded into cheers as Rico Nasty walked onto the stage after DJ Swerve opened the show.
Rico Nasty, also known as Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, is a hip-hop and rap artist from Maryland, according to Apple Music. Rico has done opening shows in the past for musicians such as Kehlani and featured on one of Megan Thee Stallion’s songs.
Rico Nasty has done a lot of collegiate shows recently, so Lambert thought she would be a good choice the student demographic would want to hear.
DJ Swerve, also known as Thomas Hervey, studied broadcast communications while at UTA. This is his fourth time opening for Homecoming Bash, he said.
“I just want people to just have a good time and be safe, just be released from anything that might be going on,” Hervey said, “There's a lot going on in the world right now. So that just kind of be like, get away for at least a few hours.”
Carter said she hopes students get a fun experience out of this concert.
“I hope that they enjoy these artists because a lot of colleges don't get to have moments like this, in terms of funding or just availability, or don't have a team to put it together,” she said.
Biology sophomore Sierra Mim said this was her third Homecoming Bash. She said she saw Rico Nasty a couple months before the concert.
Mim came to the Bash with some friends and she said they all loved it, too.
“We’re only trying to go up in terms of quality for the students,” Lambert said.
