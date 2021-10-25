Homecoming 5K to raise proceeds for UTA Emergency Assistance Fund

UTA will host the Homecoming 5K on Nov. 13 starting at the Maverick Activities Center.
The event is open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. All proceeds from the event will go to the UTA Emergency Assistance Fund.
Participants can either run or walk through the race. All participants will also receive a free T-shirt.
Check-in and on-site registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m.
The early bird registration fee is $12 for students and $22 for nonstudents. Early bird registration ends Sunday.
The regular registration fee is $18 for students and $28 for nonstudents. Regular registration starts Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 12.
The race day registration fee is $20 for students and $30 for nonstudents.
Individuals can register here.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.