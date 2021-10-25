Homecoming 5K to raise proceeds for UTA Emergency Assistance Fund

Runners take off from the starting line at the UTA Homecoming 5K on Nov. 9, 2019, outside of the Maverick Activities Center. 

UTA will host the Homecoming 5K on Nov. 13 starting at the Maverick Activities Center.

The event is open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. All proceeds from the event will go to the UTA Emergency Assistance Fund.

Participants can either run or walk through the race. All participants will also receive a free T-shirt.

Check-in and on-site registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m.

The early bird registration fee is $12 for students and $22 for nonstudents. Early bird registration ends Sunday.

The regular registration fee is $18 for students and $28 for nonstudents. Regular registration starts Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 12.

The race day registration fee is $20 for students and $30 for nonstudents.

Individuals can register here.

