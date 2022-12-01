Hobbies and hang outs: how students plan to spend their holiday break

The winter break offers students more time to rest and rejuvenate, giving them the chance to entertain new hobbies or develop old ones they’ve neglected during the school semester. Students plan to spend their break in various ways, including gaming, reading, researching and working holiday shifts.
Teresa Nguyen, psychology senior and Student Body president, said her favorite things to do during the holidays are decorating and creating personalized cards.
“When I say card, it is not just ‘oh, I'm gonna fold a paper and draw something.’ No, I make it so that you can play with it,” Nguyen said. “If it's Christmas, if it's winter, you can actually play with the snow that I put in there.”
Most times, she takes about two days to complete one. If she has to make a card in a rush, Nguyen can finish it in a night.
Besides crafts, Nguyen enjoys any media with romance, including books and movies. She said over the break she’s also hoping to get back into yarn and embroidery crafts and to try to exercise more.
Aerospace freshman Manuel Luna said he plans to hang out with friends and family and catch up on sleep over the holiday break. His hobbies include gaming, reading and researching political science topics.
“Trying to go and read about the news, it gets so depressive. But you have to try and make sure you go out of your way to find the positives,” Luna said. “If you get tangled up in all the negatives, then you start bringing yourself more down.”
Over the break, Luna might check out the game Evil West and try Cyberpunk 2077 on a new laptop he’s gotten. Currently, he’s playing the newest Pokémon games. Despite some technical issues, Luna said he’s found it an enjoyable experience.
Psychology sophomore Jake Spurgeon said his birthday is coming up during the break and he hopes to enjoy some time with friends and family. He’s also helping out at his sister’s upcoming wedding.
Reading and gaming are two of Spurgeon’s main hobbies — he’s currently working through reading Stephen King’s It and playing Elden Ring.
“I enjoy Stephen King's writing. I like the way he adds really eerie aspects into his books that are more on a lower tone — not seen as much,” Spurgeon said.
Spurgeon also said he also enjoys disc golf.
“My dad got me into it. He started playing when he was training for his job and I grew up around it,” he said.
Nursing freshman Desire Ayers said her job at a movie theater isn’t allowing much time off for the break, so she'll be hanging out at home and working.
When she does get some free time, Ayers said she usually spends it hanging out with her friends — going out to eat and talking about life.
@IsalyWolf
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.