History department introduces cross-disciplinary History of Technology and Science minor

The Department of History will offer a new minor degree and certificate in History of Technology and Science starting fall 2021.
The new minor and certificate, open to all majors, will help contextualize how the world has been shaped by technology and science, said Alexandra Rains, history graduate student and social media coordinator for the history department.
The minor is 12 hours and will be added because many students expressed interest in the course, she said.
Available courses will include the history of video games, stone tools, disability, geography of North America, medieval technology and scientific thought and the scientific revolution, Rains said.
Understanding how the world is shaped by technology is especially important now as people adapt their technological expertise because of COVID-19, she said.
Students may not think their interests fit into the discipline of history, Rains said, but history plays an important role in many science and technology areas.
“Science fits within history really beautifully,” she said.
Students will take away cross-disciplinary tools from the minor, such as improved writing skills. The minor and certificate are about making technology more accessible to students and providing real-world skills, she said.
Rains recommends that interested students take this minor no matter what they’re majoring in. Law students and engineering students, for example, can come away with information that will help them stand out in the job market. Nursing students can better justify what tools to use in a specific situation, she said.
“To an extent, it’s about making everyone incredibly well-rounded,” Rains said. “But also geeking out over the things we think are cool.”
Students interested in the minor or individual courses can reach out to Department of History advisors here.
@maricature
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.