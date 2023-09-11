History department builds new bridges for students with upcoming symposium

The Department of History is sponsoring a symposium to connect liberal arts students, faculty and potential employers from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rio Grande Ballroom.
History Applied: A Liberal Arts Education in the 21st Century Marketplace is an event designed to educate the community about hiring liberal arts students. The event will begin with a welcome from Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, followed by a speech from keynote speaker James Cortada, senior research fellow at the University of Minnesota. There will be a short break followed by a panel where students can ask questions to industry professionals. The event will end with a reception.
Patryk Babiracki, associate professor of history, noticed his students believed their career options after graduation to be slim. In an effort to assist them, he began researching applied history and found there were more options than students had assumed.
“It occurred to me that the range of options that they're considering, in terms of future careers, is relatively narrow,” Babiracki said. “I thought, ‘well, what else can they start doing? Where else can they go?’”
Then, he realized there is a “bigger world” out there where certain companies rely on liberal arts, he said. Once he identified the need and potential solution, Babiracki got started on finding ways to bring the two together.
His first step was to get Stephanie Cole, the department’s interim chair, involved in the process. Cole joined enthusiastically, Babiracki said, helping to organize and provide funding for the event.
Once the event had funding and the department’s backing, it began to truly take form.
“Step by step,” Babiracki said, “we get to the point where we realize we think it's gonna happen.”
Babiracki then worked together with Cortada to write three separate papers to inform his target audiences on the potential benefits of attending.
“So each of those papers list certain ideas and arguments of why this would be valuable for everybody involved,” Babiracki said. “Because students get to broaden their career options, company managers get access to workers who can then help them resolve problems, and professors are able to advertise their departments.”
Benefits for students range from short to long term, he said. The short-term benefits include the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from industry professionals, and the long-term ones include the beginning of building meaningful connections with potential mentors and employers.
“We hope that this event will begin the process of building bridges, institutional bridges, in terms of programming, in terms of mentorship programs, internships, maybe even more between the College of Liberal Arts and sectors of private industry that have not been traditionally considered as partners,” Babiracki said.
He said the skills acquired with history and liberal arts backgrounds provide the soft skills that companies require right now. He wants to continue building off the event’s momentum to continue the conversation around applied history, and he hopes to host similar events in the future.
“This is not a one-off conversation,” Babiracki said. “It's just the beginning.”
