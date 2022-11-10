Historic hues: the evolution of UTA’s school colors

From the Confederate colors of red, blue and white to its current scheme of blue, white and orange, the transition of UTA’s colors matches the evolution of its campus.
In light of Homecoming week, The Shorthorn explored UTA’s official colors and themes over the years, how the university chose them and how it differs from the University of Texas’ orange and white color scheme.
The question on how the university got its colors is confusing due to lack of records pertaining to the topic, special collections archivist Priscilla Escobedo said. While orange and white represent the university’s partnership with the UT System, blue represents the history of the campus. Escobedo said this makes UTA unique.
Industrial engineering junior Seun Mulero said he thinks the colors represent general values most individuals should have, such as honesty, integrity and self-worth.
Computer science junior Juan Hernandez said having a set of school colors channels a sense of unity among students.
“When they go to games or just any school related activity, you see people wearing the same colors as you [and] it's like, you know, we're all together,” he said.
In 1895, UTA first opened as Arlington College, and five name changes later became a branch of the A&M system in 1917, according to UTA’s website.
When the university was named Arlington State College in 1949, the university voted the Rebels to be its new team. During the Rebels era, the college’s logo was the Confederate flag and its mascot was a Confederate soldier known as Johnny Reb, Escobedo said.
This scheme continued until 1971, a few years after the university transitioned from a Texas A&M partnership to being a part of the UT System, Escobedo said. When the university became a part of the new system, orange and white had to be incorporated to the color scheme.
A few referendums in 1970 led to the student body voting for a new logo but the majority vote still supported the Rebels and the Confederate theme, which was not acceptable, Escobedo said.
“Student activism, as well as the general societal shift away from supporting those historically problematic themes kind of forced the university to change its mascot,” she said.
Finally, in April 1971, there was a referendum to decide UTA’s new theme.
The Mavericks theme won with 460 votes, Escobedo said. The other nominated themes were Taurus or the Bulls, Rangers and Hawks. Then-President Frank Harrison called for a runoff election the following semester, in which the Mavericks garnered 1,863 votes.
Escobedo said during this time, blue was the color of sports uniforms and fans. It was also the color the bookstore promoted, even though the official colors were orange and white.
She said former UTA President Ryan Amacher played a big part in keeping blue alive even after being part of the UT System. Amacher took steps toward lessening the presence of the burnt orange by ordering stationary with the university’s name printed in blue lettering and placing blue and white signs across Cooper Street, according to The Fort Worth Star Telegram.
Escobedo said the blue harkens back to the institute's years as the Arlington State College and Carlisle Military Academy.
“I think it kind of is a mix of maybe it's a color that kind of existed from our earlier iterations of an institution,” she said. “It's just something that kind of makes us a bit more distinct from other parts of the UT System.”
In 2006, a new logo, which had the prominent blue and white with a touch of orange, was developed and promoted. Escobedo said it cost about $355,000.
Escobedo said she doesn’t anticipate the logos or the color scheme changing anytime soon. It would cost a lot of money and they’ve been well-established at the moment.
“The narrative that I'm seeing here is that the blue, white and orange colors are something that almost happened organically,” she said. “And it was more as a response to the shifting existence of the university being a part of the UT System and still wanting to keep one of the historical colors that had been used on campus.”
