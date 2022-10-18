Hispanic Heritage Month’s big finale: UTA hosts Lucha Libre live demonstration

Leaping luchadors performed suplexes, bodyslams and leg locks in colorful leotards fueled by a crowd of student spectators Saturday at Brazos Park.
In the closing days of Hispanic Heritage Month, UTA Libraries hosted a Lucha Libre live demonstration as a farewell to the celebration of a rich and vibrant culture.
Milaun Murry, UTA librarian and event organizer, said this is the second year UTA Libraries has hosted a Lucha Libre event. While last year’s event focused on the history of Lucha Libre with a meet and greet, this year focused on giving a live show by partnering with Lucha Brutál, an independent professional wrestling company, Murry said.
The event presented multiple types of wrestling matches to attendees, from singles, traditional competition to a three-way match and an intergender bout.
Rogelio Martinez, Lucha Brutál owner and promoter, said Lucha Libre has influenced American-style pro wrestling with a technical and fast-paced nature. However, Lucha Libre’s No. 1 hallmark is its traditional presentation, Martinez said.
“You have people that care about the characters who care about their identity in the ring, and that tradition is just really well protected and really passed on,” Martinez said.
While Lucha Brutál is an independent, American-style pro wrestling company, it can’t ignore the Lucha Libre ties and influences, he said.
Lucha Libre, meaning “free wrestling” in Spanish, is one of the most popular sports in Mexico, according to Bleacher Report. There are two worlds of Lucha
Libre: one takes place in massive arenas in urban areas similar to World Wrestling Entertainment style, and the other is Mexican street wrestling, where wrestlers perform at backyard events.
Murry said she wanted to host the Lucha Libre event to show students it’s more than a form of entertainment, especially since Lucha Libre has such strong ties in Texas and the Metroplex.
“A lot of times you think of Lucha Libre, you look at it as just a form of entertainment. You don’t really think about the athleticism and the performance and everything else that goes into it,” she said. “So, I wanted to really spotlight everything that’s involved in Lucha Libre, all the work that had gone into it and just the overall impact that it really does have that oftentimes [gets] overlooked because of the type of work it is.”
Graphic design junior Elio Valdez attended the live demonstration with his brother. He said he learned about the event from a flyer in the library.
“It was my first time actually seeing a wrestling show live,” Valdez said. “I’ve never been to WWE or anything, but I always wanted to see local wrestling. That’s more fun to me.”
While many people deem wrestling as a “fake” sport, it still requires the athleticism of the athletes and creates a dramatic atmosphere, according to Bleacher Report.
Murry, who identifies as Afro-Latina, said she grew up watching professional wrestling and was always a huge fan. Growing up, seeing Latinas standing toe-to-toe with men as Luchadoras was very impactful, she said.
Murry said her biggest hope from the event is that students attending will gain a new appreciation for Lucha Libre and start attending other wrestling events in the area.
Marketing senior Jose Brito said he’s a hardcore Lucha Libre fan, and some of his favorite American pro wrestlers are Rob Van Dam, Eddie Guerrero and Raven.
Brito said Lucha Libre has the energy of a rock concert with the emotional drama of a theater with violent action all wrapped into one.
“There’s no better experience than seeing Lucha Libre in person as opposed to seeing it on TV. It’s a totally different vibe,” Brito said.
