Hispanic Heritage Month festivities kick off next week

The U.S. observes Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, honoring contributions from Hispanics and Latinos throughout the country’s history.

The holiday falls around the independence days of some Latin American countries such as El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It became a month-long celebration on Aug. 17, 1988, under former President Ronald Reagan.

To commemorate the holiday, various UTA organizations and departments are hosting events throughout the month that range from mixers to mariachi performances.

Studying Latinos and the Media: Past, Present and Future

Federico Subervi-Vélez, National Association of Hispanic Journalists Hall of Famer, will host a Speaker Series event for the Center for Mexican American Studies from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 in the University Center’s Carlisle Suite.

The talk will focus on Latinos’ relationship with the media. Vélez will bring in survey research to assess the Latino media landscape, touching upon visibility and representation issues in English and Spanish media.

Vélez currently serves as co-editor-in-chief of the Oxford Encyclopedia of Race, Ethnicity and Communication, which is an online encyclopedia that covers communication research.

The event is a part of the fifth Hispanic Media Conference. The conference is an effort by the Hispanic Media Initiative — a program by UTA’s Department of Communication.

On Sept. 16, presentations will be held throughout the day on campus. More scheduling information is on the Hispanic Media Initiative’s website.

The Biggest Baile of the Year

Student organization La Sociedad Hispánica is hosting a cultural celebration at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in Brazos Park. “Baile” directly translates to “dance,” so the event will have a DJ to deliver on that promise.

Agua frescas and food will also be available.

Cafecitos

Nuestra Comunidad will host a virtual meeting from 7 to 7:50 p.m. Sept. 20 on Microsoft Teams, offering attendees the chance to speak about any areas of discussion.

Cafecitos is a part of the program’s recurring events. Nuestra Comunidad is aimed toward the university’s Hispanic/Latino population and was spearheaded by social work professor Regina Praetorius.

Mariachi Los Jinetes and Art History

A mariachi-centric event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Central Library’s parlor.

A performance by the student group Mariachi Los Jinetes will take place along with a panel discussion delving into the history of mariachi garments. UTA Libraries Special Collections will show items relevant to Hispanic heritage as well.

Movie Night: No Más Bébes

There will be a screening of the 2015 Emmy Award-nominated film No Más Bébes from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in rooms 104 and 105 of the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital.

The event is hosted by Nuestra Comunidad and the School of Social Work. The documentary follows a group of Mexican immigrant mothers who were sterilized after giving birth in a California hospital during the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Their stories and efforts resulted in a 1975 landmark civil rights lawsuit, Madrigal v. Quilligan, which argued against forced sterilization. The judges ruled in favor of the doctors, but the case led to more transparency for non-native English speakers.

After the film, a panel discussion will occur about forced sterilization and maternal well-being.

Health Fiesta

¡Lotería! Health Services will host a custom health center lotería — bingo — game from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 on the Health Center’s lawn. Dominoes will also be available for attendees to play.

The prizes are t-shirts, mini appliances and wellness items. Attendees can get free agua frescas and snacks.

Study Abroad Student Panel: Hispanic Student Heritage Month

A panel of Hispanic students will discuss their study abroad experiences from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the University Center’s Neches Room. They will discuss potential opportunities to study in Spanish-speaking countries.

UTA has two programs up as finalists for this year's Examples in Excelencia, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing Latine college completion.

Some countries in that criteria available in the study abroad program include Argentina, México and Costa Rica.

Arlington City Library Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

The George W. Hawkes Downtown Library is hosting its second Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at noon Oct. 7. Performers and community vendors will be at the event, along with crafts for attendees.

The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change will have a table and activity at the event as well.

Women’s Volleyball Game vs. Tarleton State

The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change will be in attendance for a volleyball match occurring at noon Oct. 14 at College Park Center.

The first 40 students who sign up for the event will have the chance to watch the match in a suite where they’ll be provided catered food and giveaways.

Destino Success: From Shadows to Spotlight in the Workplace

A panel about Hispanic perspectives and representation at work will be hosted by the Career Development Center from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the University Center’s Carlisle Suite. The discussion will focus on giving insight from Hispanic leaders as they share their success stories.

They will also discuss strategies to help students advance their careers. Free food is provided while supplies last.

