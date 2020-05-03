Temperatures will be higher than usual early this week, with rain cooling it down by the end of the week.
“Right now it looks like we’re kind of unseasonably warm,” said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the 80s and the lows are in the 60s, Fano said. Monday will start with high temperatures around the 90s with no rain.
Besides a small chance of rain Tuesday night, the rain will come Thursday night and cool temperatures to the mid and upper 70s for the rest of the week.
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91 during the day and partly cloudy with a low around 68 at night.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 79 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 60 and a 20% chance of precipitation.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 83 during the day. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63.
Thursday: Mostly sunny during the day with a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 66 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 77 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 56 and a 30% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and a high near 72.
@LucasCain5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.