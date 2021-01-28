The North Central Texas Council of Governments discussed a high-speed railway study for transportation to and from Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington during a virtual meeting Thursday.
Possible routes for the proposal, titled “DFW High-Speed Transportation Connections Study,” include Interstate 30 and State Highway 180. The council plans for three stops on the route: Downtown Fort Worth, Downtown Dallas and a midpoint stop in Arlington.
If the SH180 route, which becomes Division Street upon entering Arlington, meets the criteria currently being evaluated, the high-speed railway could potentially make a stop just north of UTA.
The study, a 36-month long initiative that began in May, is currently incorporating public feedback before moving to its next level of research. That next level will survey the recommended routes and potential designs that best meet criteria such as environmental impact, community facilities, travel time and technology.
Future plans for the high-speed project would include routes from Downtown Dallas to Houston, routes from Fort Worth to Austin, San Antonio and Laredo, and commuter routes from Arlington to DFW International Airport.
Ongoing plans estimate another two years of drafting and discussion.
Additional public meetings for the project are tentatively scheduled for this spring and fall. Further details regarding the project and meeting information can be found on the council’s website.
