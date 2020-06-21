weather
High chances of rain are expected this week for the Metroplex, and temperatures will be a little cooler than normal.

“It’s gonna be a little more wet than it's been the past couple of weeks,” said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Rain chances will begin Monday night into Tuesday, and chances of rain will continue for the rest of the week, Sellers said.

Rain chances will range from 30% to 60% through the end of the week, and temperatures will be below normal.

The end of the week will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s as a result.

“Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy ‘cause you’re going to see rain intermittently,” Sellers said.

