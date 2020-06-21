High chances of rain are expected this week for the Metroplex, and temperatures will be a little cooler than normal.
“It’s gonna be a little more wet than it's been the past couple of weeks,” said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Rain chances will begin Monday night into Tuesday, and chances of rain will continue for the rest of the week, Sellers said.
Rain chances will range from 30% to 60% through the end of the week, and temperatures will be below normal.
The end of the week will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s as a result.
“Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy ‘cause you’re going to see rain intermittently,” Sellers said.
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 93 during the day. Partly cloudy with a low around 74 at night. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. and after 2 a.m.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 87 during the day and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a low around 72 at night and a 60% chance of precipitation.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 87 during the day and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a low around 73 at night and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 90 during the day and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a low around 74 at night and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 during the day and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a low near 74 at night and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 92 during the day and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
@ david___a23
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
