This week will start with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and will diminish into the week, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“We’ll be expecting some scattered thunderstorms [Monday] mainly in the afternoon into the evening hours,” Sellers said.
The storm system is expected to leave the region later Monday night, she said. It will be a little quieter after Monday, with a high in the low 70s and a low in the mid-50s until Thursday, when rain chances continue.
“We’re going into our rainier period of the year,” Sellers said.
There will be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday and sunshine coming on the weekend.
