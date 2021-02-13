Here's how UTA theater has adapted an intimate art form to a virtual environment

Theater at UTA has undergone a stark shift due to the ongoing pandemic, which has altered how performances are conducted and how students prepare themselves to enter the profession.
Because theater has shifted online, the department has had to examine what activities will look like in the post-pandemic era. This assessment of theater coincides with theater artists who are Black, indigenous or people of color demanding that commercial theater industries look at their lack of representation and change their practices, said J. Austin Eyer, theater arts assistant professor.
“Live theater has had to embrace what ‘live’ actually means,” Eyer said.
With people now paying attention to a wide variety of theater pieces online, avenues are opening for emerging artists from different backgrounds to make themselves known, Eyer said.
Musical theater senior Martina Manguerra said she believes the combination of the pandemic and social unrest is going to influence what stories are told through theater.
Out-of-the-box solutions to socially distanced performances have also opened up new questions about what intimacy is and how many different ways there are to stage a scene, Eyer said.
“When you have to actually stop and look and examine the machine itself, I mean, here’s a great opportunity to not just turn it right back on, but instead to go, ‘Is there a way that we can do this better?’” Eyer said.
Another adaptation consists of staging scenes in creative ways, as theater relies heavily on touch and human connection, Eyer said.
During virtual performances, all actors not currently performing turn their cameras off. It feels like filming an audition tape on Zoom or Teams, Manguerra said.
However, the opportunity to experience backstage work, including building sets, costuming, painting and lighting, is nearly impossible during the pandemic. Rather than get the normal hands-on experience, students watch videos and take quizzes over them, she said.
“I haven’t really gotten the…opportunity to do lighting,” musical theater senior Abby Humphreys said. “I’ve never gotten to do sound. I’ve never done costumes. And so all of those things I’m gonna be going into the world with no experience in, and those could have been potential jobs.”
The minimalism and limited resources of theater have positive implications for the department, however, she said.
Eyer is directing the musical Spring Awakening, which focuses on intimacy.
“These two characters fall in love, and then they have this really intimate scene at the end of the first act. So what we’re doing is, we’re returning to the roots of theater, and we’re doing shadow play,” he said.
In addition to keeping students an appropriate distance away from each other, the set incorporates glass screens and boxes as well as the shadow work.
“I feel like it’s never been done like this before,” said Manguerra.
Many theater artists have had to hone their skills by directing for film and stage simultaneously because of COVID-19. This new territory creates opportunities for cinematographers and stage directors to collaborate, Eyer said.
The department has streamed its whole season this year, making it possible for those outside the Arlington community to view student productions, Eyer said.
“The way the directors and designers have been crafting the production is genius,” Manguerra said.
Many theaters are filming their productions. Copyright issues have arisen as the distinction between theater and film gets blurred, Eyer said.
Actor’s Equity contracts required actors to work 11 consecutive weeks to earn six months of health care coverage, according to The New York Times. Since January, actors have had to work 16 weeks for similar coverage. Many people working in theater don’t have health care coverage at all due to theater closures, Eyer said.
“I wish there would be more support from the government for performing artists, who already are in a very unstable profession, and I wish that there was better access to health care,” Eyer said.
The pandemic shutting everyone in their homes seems to be responsible for making theater more accessible to audiences and bringing it into many of those households, Humphreys said.
“Theater used to be this, like, ‘high art.’ Only the rich elitist white people would see theater. And like, in a way, it still is kinda like that,” Humphreys said.
Theater is now becoming more accessible and personal, and people are able to tell stories that bridge the gap, she said.
“COVID has opened my mind to what is possible,” Humphreys said.
Despite the fact that everyone in quarantine is consuming different forms of art, artists are still underpaid and underappreciated, Humphreys said.
“I feel selfish even grieving the small things I’ve lost and the education that I feel like has been disrupted,” she said.
At the same time, however, she said she feels glad to be an artist.
“Artists are problem solvers,” Humphreys said. “We’re very much problem solvers, and COVID has taught me that if there’s a will, there’s a way.”
