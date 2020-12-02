Here’s what we know about UTA’s recently announced pass/fail grading system

The setting sun reflects off the UTA tower Jan. 19 on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street. 

 The Shorthorn: File photo

UTA announced plans Nov. 25 to implement a temporary pass/fail grading system for a certain number of fall classes. Here’s what we know about the university’s plan.

Students who elect a pass/fail option will not earn grade points for the academic credits earned, university spokesperson Jeff Carlton said in an email. A “pass” grade for a course will not impact a student’s GPA, but all other grades, including “fail,” will.

Fall 2020 grades are scheduled to be submitted and posted Dec. 21, Carlton said. Students will be able to view their earned course grades before deciding whether to elect pass/fail.

“Due to a tight turnaround and processing times at the end of the year, students will need to make their pass/fail election in a 24-hour timeframe,” he said.

Two listening sessions via Microsoft Teams are being arranged to discuss the temporary policy and answer questions students may have, he said.

More information on the sessions and the pass/fail policy will be released via email and posted online next week.

Any questions regarding the pass/fail system can be submitted here.

@Angie_Perez99

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments