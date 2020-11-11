Here’s how the first 100 days of a Joe Biden presidency in America might look

President-elect Joe Biden’s list of promised policies are set to face scrutiny from the judicial and legislative branches.
Here is what to expect under Biden’s presidency.
Senators are usually willing to work with newly elected presidents during their first 100 days in office, which is also known as the honeymoon period, said Brent Boyea, political science associate professor. Some presidents have extended their honeymoon period beyond 100 days though.
“Presidents know that the first 100 days is really where they can strike to get things done,” Boyea said.
During President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, he came close to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, he said. The Affordable Care Act is intended to expand access to insurance, increase consumer protections and emphasize prevention and wellness among others, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
On top of the honeymoon period, Biden previously served as a senator and he knows people in the Senate, Boyea said. While serving as vice president, Biden was the legislative liaison and often helped the Senate to push through economic and health care policies.
“He is actually pretty well liked by Republicans,” he said.
But Biden knows there are limits to how far he can go, he said. He might make some progress if he introduces moderate bills related to infrastructure or COVID-19 that address the pandemic and the country’s weak economy.
Biden might face drawbacks in courts around immigration policies such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, he said. But he might do what former President Barack Obama did, who signed an executive order to initiate DACA in 2012. Trump also used his executive power and tried to rescind DACA in 2017.
“I suspect [Biden] would do so very quickly to alleviate what has been a controversial policy in the United States over the last three or four years,” he said.
While campaigning, Biden promised to protect DACA recipients and explore ways to citizenship, according to his campaign website. Even in a Republican-majority Senate, it is possible that a bill providing a pathway to citizenship could be passed because Congress is aware of the economic contribution DACA recipients make to the country, said Marcela Nava, associate professor in practice of the School of Social Work.
When it comes to health care policies, Biden plans to build on the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more insurance choices, lower drug prices and creating a simpler health care system, according to his campaign website.
Nava said such ideas have more bipartisan support because of the nation’s aging population. Much more people will be affected as a beneficiary, through a family member or as taxpayers who would like to see their dollars go to helping older citizens.
Health care reform will be on top of Biden’s agenda after his involvement with the Affordable Care Act as a former vice president and having seen how Trump dealt with COVID-19, she said. (CQD nava 10:05) CF
His biggest challenge comes in responding to a polarized public, she said. Trump has created a social climate where people are more comfortable expressing ideas in social spaces that were once considered taboo, such as providing a political platform to white supremacist groups.
During Trump’s first term, he also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement and had rolled back nearly 100 environmental policies, much of which were carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Emma Pabst, global warming solutions advocate from Environment Texas, said Biden would need to reestablish methane and pollution standards and appoint a new EPA administrator who would enforce those standards and hold corporations accountable.
Biden also mentioned plans to establish a bipartisan commission to look for remedies to balance the federal courts from its titled ideology, Boyea said. (CQD Boyea 8:51) CF
From the West Coast to East Coast, federal courts have become more conservative, he said. Trump spent an enormous effort working with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to make federal courts as conservative as possible.
According to the Federal Judicial Center, Trump has appointed 215 federal judges so far including three Supreme Court justices, making it a 6-3 conservative majority. A Pew Research Center analysis published in July stated that Trump has appointed more federal appeals court judges to date than any recent president at the same point in their presidency.
Boyea said people usually expect judges to make decisions based on their partisanship and ideological background, but all judges are also capable of surprising people.
“They might be conservative,” he said. “They might be Republicans, but on an issue-by-issue basis, they are a little different,”
With Republicans expecting to win the Senate seats in Alaska and North Carolina, giving them the 50-48 majority, Democrats would need to win both Senate seats in Georgia to take control. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as President of the Senate and as a tie-breaking vote.
But he said he expects a small Republican majority in the Senate, and a small Democrat majority in the House, which means policies pushed through Congress will likely be much more moderate.
“If [Biden] had the House and the Senate, his life would be much, much easier,” he said.
The fear of a narrow majority means there could be a few Democrats who are more conservative and might vote with the Republicans or threaten to do so, he said. (CQD Boyea 12:22) CF
“Narrow majorities means it shapes things,” he said.
