Here’s how campus operations will change at UTA over Thanksgiving break

The fall semester is winding down and UTA is preparing to implement policy changes during the Thanksgiving break, according to an Office of the President email sent Nov. 16.
Changes to course modality, building access, schedules and campus operations will go into effect after Thanksgiving in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 after students and faculty return from the break, according to the email.
The last day of in-person classes is Nov. 24. All classes, including face-to-face and hybrid courses, will switch to online-only after Nov. 26 and continue that way through the semester’s end.
The American College Health Association recommends students get tested for COVID-19 before traveling during the holidays.
Health Services will maintain its usual hours until the end of the fall semester and will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing for students. Appointments are available on the following days:
- Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
An appointment is required and a limited number of openings are available. Students can schedule an appointment through the MavCare Patient Portal.
The campus will remain open after Thanksgiving with changes to building access and schedules while continuing to offer resources to students.
Academic resources available after the break will include:
- Tutoring by appointment
- Drop-in tutoring
- E-tutoring
- Supplemental instruction
- Peer-led team learning
- Mentoring (time management, study skills, etc.)
- TRIO Student Support Services
- Academic coaching
- Student success workshops
Academic advising will continue to be available virtually, and some departments may offer socially distanced, face-to-face walk-in advising.
Most academic buildings will be locked with access only available via card swipe for faculty, staff and approved students.
The Central Library will open after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30. Its hours of operation will be:
- Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, 1 p.m.-9 p.m.
From Dec. 7-16, the Central Library will have extended hours during final exams:
- Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight
- Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, 1 p.m.-midnight.
The University Center and The Commons will operate on the following schedule after the break:
- Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
The Commons will be closed from Dec. 13 through Jan. 14.
The Connection Café will operate on the following schedule after the break:
- Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
The University Center Starbucks will operate on the following schedule after the break:
- Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. with breakfast meal exchange hours ending daily at 10:30 a.m.
Subway will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Market in the UC will operate on the following schedule after the break:
- Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Weekends, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Maverick Activities Center will be open from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 and will operate on the following schedule:
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Weekends, noon to 8 p.m.
From Dec. 21-23, the MAC will be open from noon to 8 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 19, Dec. 20 and Dec. 24 through Jan. 3.
These schedules are subject to changes, and students should visit the UTA Coronavirus Information website for more information.
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.