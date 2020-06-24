Texas’ primary runoff election is July 14.
Runoff primaries are held when a single candidate doesn’t earn 50% of the vote in the March primary.
The Shorthorn has compiled a rundown of the candidates that will appear on the Democratic and Republican ballots in this year’s runoff primary.
Democratic Party
U.S. Senator
Mary “MJ” Hegar
UT-Austin alumna Mary “MJ” Hegar won the highest percentage of the Democratic vote in the March 3 primaries at 22.3%. She is an Air Force veteran who has been awarded the Purple Heart for injuries received on a rescue mission in Afghanistan. Hegar supports ending immigrant child separation, common-sense gun safety legislation and criminal justice reform, according to her campaign’s website.
Royce West
UTA alumnus Royce West won the second highest percentage of Democratic votes in the March 3 primaries at 14.7%. He has served as a state senator in Texas’ 23rd Senatorial District representing Dallas County. West supports criminal justice reform, common-sense gun legislation, comprehensive immigration reform and the expansion of health care opportunities, according to his campaign’s website.
U.S. Representative, District 24
Texas’ 24th congressional district includes Tarrant, Dallas and Denton counties.
Kim Olson
Kim Olson won 41% of the vote in the primary election. An Air Force veteran, Olson was one of the first female pilots to serve in the U.S. military. Her experience in educational, business, financial and foreign policy drives her campaign, according to her website.
Candace Valenzuela
Candace Valenzuela won 30.4% of the vote in the March primaries. Valenzuela supports accessible housing, health care and improving public education, according to her website.
Railroad Commissioner
The Railroad Commission of Texas was established in 1891 to oversee the regulation of railroads. Today, the commission oversees the Oil and Gas Division, intrastate pipelines and surface mining.
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo
Roberto Alonzo won 28.7% of the vote in the March primaries. He supports regulating pipelines and balancing industry interests with natural resources, according to his campaign website.
Chrysta Castañeda
Chrysta Castañeda won 33.8% of the vote in the primary election. She supports enforcing laws that promote clean air and water as well as finding ways to mitigate the effects of climate change, according to her website.
The constable is the first link in the County’s law enforcement. The Constable Precinct 5 covers Tarrant County.
John Wright
John Wright campaigns on the message of community, accountability, education and ex-offender re-entry, according to his website.
Pedro “Pete” Munoz
Pedro Munoz’s campaign strives to promote trust and confidence in law enforcement, according to his website.
Republican Party
Because incumbent senatorial candidate John Cornyn won a 76% majority in the primaries, he will not be on this year’s Republican runoff ballot.
Justice, Second Court of Appeals District, Place 7
The Second Court of Appeals is one of 14 intermediate appellate courts in Texas. The court consists of seven justices and serves 12 counties, including Tarrant and Denton.
Elizabeth Beach
Elizabeth Beach currently serves as a judge for the Tarrant County Criminal Court. She won 36.1% of the vote in the primary election. Beach previously served as an assistant district attorney for Tarrant County.
Brian Walker
Brian Walker won 47.8% of the vote in the primary election. He served as a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 2010 to the end of 2019. Walker has authored over 100 appellate briefs, according to his campaign website.
Precinct Chair, Precinct 3390
A precinct is a section of a town or city where people vote in an election.
Jonathan Grummer
Jonathan Grummer won 37.70% of the vote in the primary election.
John Brieger
John Brieger won 47.54% of the vote in the March primaries.
