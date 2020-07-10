Here are the details of UTA’s 3-phase plan to reopen campus to faculty and staff

Faculty and staff are expected to undergo a three-phase process to return to campus, according to the Campus Repopulation Plan UTA released June 16.
The phased approach will ensure social distancing, availability of personal protective equipment and employee-student training availability.
Individuals who can continue to work remotely will do so, according to the plan. Department leaders will have different options for staff to maintain social distancing, including remote work, alternating days and staggered reporting/departing.
Phase one’s target date started Monday and will continue through July 26, according to the plan. During this time departments are expected to incrementally return to campus.
These are the divisions and units returning to campus during phase one:
- Academic Affairs
- Administration and Campus Operations
- University Advancement
- Athletics
- Business Affairs
- Division for Enterprise Development
- Global Education and Outreach
- Government Relations
- Human Resources
- Information Technology
- Internal Audit
- Legal Affairs
- Office of the President
- Office of the Provost
- Office of Research
- Student Affairs
- Student Enrollment Services
Phase two will bring back additional personnel to increase unit capacity and functionality as needed, according to the plan. The target date starts July 27 and runs through Aug. 9.
In this phase, all colleges and schools will reopen, including their libraries and the Honors College. Department deans and chairs will also return to campus.
During phase two, University Housing will also reopen.
Phase three will be a return to a “new normal” with faculty and staff continuing to make use of telework and other measures to ensure social distancing, according to the plan. The target date is expected to take place between Aug. 10 and Aug. 24.
This phase will include the reopening of student serving functions such as the University Center, the bookstore, dining services, Parking and Transportation Services, MavExpress, labs and classrooms.
Changes in phases will be determined by guidance and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as from state, local and university health professionals, according to the plan.
UTA will be ready to pivot to completely online if at any point campus instruction poses an unsafe environment.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.