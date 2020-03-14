Here are the campus operations that will remain available during UTA’s extended spring break

While students are encouraged to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, some campus services will still be available to students living on campus.
The university announced the extension of spring break by one week Thursday. Classes will resume March 23 and transition online until further notice.
The Office of the President issued an update regarding campus operations on Friday. Here are some of the updates regarding campus services.
Online Learning and Information Technology Resources
The university will implement online instruction starting March 23. According to the email, faculty and staff have begun efforts to implement course delivery.
The Office of Information Technology and Academic Affairs are working to provide additional laptops and desktop computers on campus for students who do not have personal devices.
Student Housing and Dining
University-owned apartments and residence halls will be open for normal hours, according to the email. Although the Commons will be closed, the University Center Dining Services will be available Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Student Health
Counseling and Psychological Services in Ransom Hall will operate under normal hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Health Center will also observe normal hours. Visit UTA Health Services’ webpage for its medical and immunization clinic hours and its pharmacy hours.
Central Library and academic Buildings
The Central Library will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the email, college libraries will be closed.
Research labs and academic buildings will remain open to faculty and staff.
Maverick Activities Center
The Maverick Activities Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Activity in the building will be limited to the weight room, cardio area and billiards room. No basketball, indoor soccer, racquetball or other contact activities will be allowed, according to the email.
Access to the men’s and women’s locker rooms and restrooms will be available.
Certain programs and facilities will be canceled and closed until further notice. These include Intramural Sports, sport club activities, group exercise classes, the Campus Recreation Fields Complex, aquatic activities and the Climbing Wall.
