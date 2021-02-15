Here are the available services students can take advantage of through campus closure

A student sips coffee after exiting the Starbucks located inside The Commons on Sep. 6, 2018.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

The UTA campus is closed through Wednesday because of critical weather conditions and widespread power outages. Campus services have been adjusted accordingly.  

The Connection Café in the University Center will offer limited dinner service from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for pick-up Monday. Students can order a deli sandwich, chips and various sides along with a beverage.  

The Maverick Café in The Commons will open for dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Health Services will remain closed and will not offer telehealth appointments or lab testing throughout campus closures.

The Office of Information Technology Help Desk said in an email they will offer service through phone, online chat and self-service tickets at limited capacity. Phone lines are available at 817-272-2208.  

Students will not be able to use the Late Night Security Escort Service. The MavMover Shuttle buses will also not be available during the closure.

Parking and Transportation Services announced on their website that permit holders may park in faculty, staff and student spaces on the lower level of the College Park or West Campus Parking garages until noon Tuesday. Because of icy conditions, the top floors and ramps of parking garages will be closed.  

The Central Library will be closed through Wednesday. All virtual chat and consultation services will not be available.

The LGBTQ+ Program announced on their Instagram that while the campus is closed, they will offer services virtually until 5 p.m. Monday.

More information on the campus’s reopening status will be announced on Wednesday afternoon, according to a university-wide email.

