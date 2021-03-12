Here are the available services on campus during spring break

Onoghe Aidoghie, nurse practitioner graduate student, exits the Central Library on Jan. 19 during the first day of classes. 

 File photo by Julia Mendoza

The operating hours of various UTA services will be affected during spring break. 

Here are some of the updated hours.

COVID-19 Testing

The university recommends that students get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling during spring break. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Students, faculty and staff members can sign up for Curative COVID-19 testing through the UTA portal on Curative’s website.

Additional proactive testing will be available at the Maverick Activities Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Students can schedule an appointment through the MavCare Patient Portal.

Dining Services

The Market in the University Center will open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Saturday to Thursday. 

Starbucks in the UC will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Subway will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday. 

The Connection Cafe will open March 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and the Market will be open from 3 to 10:30 p.m.

Library

The Central Library will open from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday. It will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 20 and 1 to 10 p.m. March 21.

The MAC

The Maverick Activities Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday and will reopen from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. It will close March 20 and open from noon to 8 p.m. March 21. 

Lockheed Martin Career Development Center

The Lockheed Martin Career Development Center will operate at regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

@DangHLe

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments