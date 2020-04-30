Here are the Arlington restaurants, services and other businesses opening on Friday

Businesses along Abram Street sit closed April 13 in Arlington. Nonessential businesses like retail stores have been forced to close during the outbreak of COVID-19.

 Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn Staff

Update

This article was updated with new information May 1. 

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order reopening businesses across Texas, after many were forced to close amid COVID-19.

Before the order, only essential businesses could stay open and restaurants were limited to delivery, takeout and drive-thru services. With Abbott's order, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums can open at a 25% occupancy limit starting Friday.

Below is a list of some of the businesses reopening and some that are not. Business reopenings are subject to change.

Restaurants

Cindy Salter, Salter Bros. Coffee Roasters co-owner and managing partner, said its coffeehouse will reopen Friday.

She said with the 25% occupancy limit, they’ll be able to allow about 10 or 11 people inside and the limit is all good for them.

“We’re gonna be pretty happy with it,” she said. “We have already planned to have the chairs and seating separated enough so that they’ll be the required social distancing.”

The Tipsy Oak will reopen as well Friday, and will have live music both Friday and Saturday, general manager Patrick McGlone said.

He said it’s usual for the restaurant to have live music on the weekends and this time the music will serve as a welcome bash for the restaurant.

Below is a list of some Arlington restaurants reopening on Friday with their 25% occupancy limit.

B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse- 75 people

Burger Extreme- About 20 people

Cafe Acapulco- Will seat people at every other booth.

Cartel Taco Bar- 24 people

Danny’s Big Burgers- 25 people

Hurtado Barbecue Co.- 18 people

IHOP near Interstate 20 - About 50 people

J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill- 40 people

Lupe's Tex-Mex Grill- 65 people

The Original Chop House Burgers- 10 people

Old School Pizza Tavern- Still working on the limit.

Rockfish Seafood Grill- About 16 to 20 people

Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse- Still working on the limit.

Salter Bros. Coffee Roasters- About 10 or 11 people.

Smoke’N Ash BBQ- 10 people

The Tipsy Oak- Still working on the limit.

The Parks Mall at Arlington

The Parks Mall is not reopening Friday, said Lindsay Kahn, Brookfield Properties public relations director.

The company is eager to reopen the mall, but only when it’s safe to do so, she said. However, the mall’s curbside pickup is still operating, she said.

Movie theaters

All Texas Movie Tavern locations will remain closed, said Mari Randa, Marcus Theaters marketing, communication and studio relations director, in an email.

Studio Movie Grill made a similar statement on their Facebook page Tuesday, saying it will remain closed as well.

The company said it believed Abbott’s message was a good sign that the U.S. is overcoming the pandemic, but it’s not ready to reopen at this time.

Movie studios such as Disney and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. have shifted movie release dates amid COVID-19 as well.

Disney’s Mulan was scheduled to hit theaters on March 27 but now sits with a July 24 release date. The same thing happened with Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984, it originally had a June 5 release date, and now the new date is August 14.

Museums

The Arlington Museum of Art will not reopen Friday. The museum had already been scheduled to be closed as it prepares for its summer exhibition, museum marketing coordinator Lily Williams said in an email.

The museum hasn’t released an official date yet for when the summer exhibition begins, but they expect it to be sometime in June, she said.

Fielder House Museum will remain closed as well.

The Arlington Public Library

Arlington Public Library locations will remain closed to the public, according to a library news release Friday. However, virtual, telephone and curbside services will continue.

Curbside pickup began on April 20, and starting Saturday the service will expand to include Saturdays. The new service schedule is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at each location.

