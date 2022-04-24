Heavy showers to start the week in the Metroplex

Arlington can expect cool weather and heavy showers to start the week, followed by above average temperatures.
A cold front will bring chances of thunderstorms and about one to three inches of rain to the region until Tuesday morning, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The chances for severe weather in Arlington are low, Sellers said. But the possibility for heavy winds and hail is present.
Tuesday will see temperatures in the low 70s that will warm to the upper 80s by Friday, she said. Chances for rain will move through Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.
Typically, highs around this time in April are around 78 to 79, so temperatures are much higher than they should be, she said.
“As it gets warmer outside, just make sure, if you're spending a lot of time outdoors to take some breaks and drink water because we’re starting to get into that pre-summer heat moving in,” she said.
@perriello369
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.